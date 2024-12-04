Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Jack Van Dorselaer Signs with Tennessee Football

Caleb Sisk

Jack Van Dorselaer on his visit
Jack Van Dorselaer on his visit / Jack Van Dorselaer

Tennessee has gained the signature of one of the nation’s best tight end prospects.

This signature comes from Jack Van Dorselaer who has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for quite some time.

He was one of two commits at the position before signing day. Van Dorselaer is a four-star that ranks as high as the 6th best tight end nationally.

He committed to the Vols as one of the first commits in the class. He committed to the Vols back on January 7th, 2024 over Texas and Baylor who both were trending in his recruitment at one point. He committed before Tennessee’s newest tight end commit DaSaahn Brame. He is a 6-foot-5 230-pound frame and will be a huge addition to this room for Coach Abeln.

