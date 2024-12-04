Signing Day: Jack Van Dorselaer Signs with Tennessee Football
Jack Van Dorselaer signs with Tennessee football on Wednesday. He was committed to the Vols before signing.
Tennessee has gained the signature of one of the nation’s best tight end prospects.
This signature comes from Jack Van Dorselaer who has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for quite some time.
He was one of two commits at the position before signing day. Van Dorselaer is a four-star that ranks as high as the 6th best tight end nationally.
He committed to the Vols as one of the first commits in the class. He committed to the Vols back on January 7th, 2024 over Texas and Baylor who both were trending in his recruitment at one point. He committed before Tennessee’s newest tight end commit DaSaahn Brame. He is a 6-foot-5 230-pound frame and will be a huge addition to this room for Coach Abeln.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
