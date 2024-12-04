Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Travis Smith Jr Signs with Tennessee Football

Travis Smith Jr. signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.

Tennessee has gained the signature of their highest rated wide receiver in the class.

That signature comes as Travis Smith Jr. signs with Tennessee football. Smith is from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is rated as a four-star and rated as high as the 58th-best prospect in the class.

He committed to Tennessee over Auburn, Georgia, and more. At one point in time one could make the case for both Auburn and Georgia who pushed hard for Smith but the Vols closed the deal.

The 6-foot-3 200-pound frame receiver will be a huge part in this Vols offense in the future.

