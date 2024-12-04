Signing Day: Travis Smith Jr Signs with Tennessee Football
Travis Smith Jr. signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.
Tennessee has gained the signature of their highest rated wide receiver in the class.
That signature comes as Travis Smith Jr. signs with Tennessee football. Smith is from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is rated as a four-star and rated as high as the 58th-best prospect in the class.
He committed to Tennessee over Auburn, Georgia, and more. At one point in time one could make the case for both Auburn and Georgia who pushed hard for Smith but the Vols closed the deal.
The 6-foot-3 200-pound frame receiver will be a huge part in this Vols offense in the future.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
