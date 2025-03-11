Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans vs Eli Ellis Reaches All-Time Peak

Volunteer Country

Amari Evans vs Eli Ellis reaches an all-time peak days after an altercation that ejected both players

Fans had the opportunity to see Amari Evans and Eli Ellis in an intense moment last week when both players were ejected. The incident occurred when Ellis got in the face of Evans while Evans stared him down the whole time.

This has been an ongoing rivalry, and it has officially reached a new peak. Evans and the City Reapers have won a single game in the championship series, while the YNG Dreamerz and Ellis have a single win over the Reapers in a best-of-five game series.

The Dreamerz have been the strongest team to beat simply because of Ellis and his back-to-back MVP’s, however, if anyone is to stop them, it’s Vols signee and back-to-back DPOY Evans. Both players will have the opportunity to win the series this weekend when the series is concluded with a possible game five on Sunday.

