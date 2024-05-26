Tennessee Continues Getting Reps With Jaime Ffrench
2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Jacksonville, Fla.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their annual "865 Live" event.
The Tennessee Volunteers are best known nationally for their up-tempo offensive attack and wide receiver production. It's kept them in the conversation for several elite pass catchers over the past few cycles, and the 2025 one seems no different. The Vols spent a lot of time on several big names at the position, though the in-state wide receiver talent in the class is impressive.
Tennessee already landed Baylor School wide receiver Joakim Dodson and Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson. They've got more allotted slots and a major target for them is Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench. Ffrench was a previous commitment of the Alabama Crimson Tide and has since reopened his options.
He will officially visit LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas this summer, with an official visit to Ohio State also possible for later this year. Many have reported that the Longhorns lead for Ffrench's services and that several programs have ground to make up. Tennessee is the new name in his recruitment, as he visited them for the first time on March 18. However, he made it back into town for their "865 Live" event this past weekend, meaning he'll have seen them thrice after his official visit.
Tennessee continues to get reps and exposure for Ffrench, with each passing visit making them a more serious contender. He's close friends with Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, who's been committed to Tennessee since January. The pair spent ample time together this weekend surronded by the coaching staff, namely wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.