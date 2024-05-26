Preview: Tennessee Volunteers Competing for SEC Baseball Championship
Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program will face LSU in the 2024 SEC baseball championship game Sunday afternoon.
After a slip-up early on in the tournament, the Tennessee Volunteers have fought their way through the SEC baseball tournament and are now competing for the conference championship. At 2 PM on Sunday, Tennessee will face LSU to see who is crowned SEC Champions before the college baseball postseason begins.
The LSU Tigers have had quite the run this tournament. They came in as the 11-seed and have gotten hot just at the right time. They first defeated Georgia 9-1, then they beat Kentucky by a final score of 11-0, beat South Carolina in a nail-biter 11-10 and then again 12-11 right after that. The Volunteers on the other hand had a slip-up against Vanderbilt early on in the tournament and have been facing elimination ever since but have continued to win. After the loss, they went on to beat Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to make it to the finals.
Christian Moore was the headliner of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. He went 3-5 at the plate with 2 RBI and a home run. On the mound both pitchers for Tennessee got the job done. Zander Sechrist got the ball first and struck out five batters in six innings of work while only allowing two runs. After that, Marcus Phillips stepped onto the hill and finished the job by striking out three batters and only allowing one run.
LSU has built up a lot of momentum during the SEC tournament but Tennessee is the one who has had the better overall season. The Tigers need the title to help their postseason situation and the Volunteers need it to add another accomplishment to their list of accolades.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.