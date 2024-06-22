Tennessee Proves Recruiting Salt In Battle For Charles House
2025 three-star defensive lineman Charles House (Charlotte, N.C.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.
North Mecklenburg High School defensive lineman Charles House chose the Tennessee Volunteers over Alabama and Georgia on Saturday morning, ending a long SEC battle that the Vols invested a lot of energy into. He becomes their third defensive line commit in the 2025 cycle, joining Ethan Utley and Jayden Loftin.
Alabama and Georgia got House on campus this summer for official visits and swung hard; House publicly named the Crimson Tide his leader after his first trip there, and after his Georgia official visit his decision seemingly narrowed to Georgia vs. Tennessee. Both premier programs wanted House, regardless of what his national rankings read, reflecting how important of a prospect he was to each.
Tennessee's coaching staff spent a long time ensuring House felt comfortable in Knoxville, Tennessee, and that he could envision himself playing college football there well before his official visits. They simply reminded him of this during his final official visit to Tennessee, and that time and effort ultimately paid off. Tennessee has won several high-profile recruiting battles already in this cycle; Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre and Utley had big names swinging at them as well, but the Vols continue to find ways to win recruiting battles against national programs.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
