The David Sanders Jr. Race Continues For Tennessee
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) will officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is making the round on his official visits; he saw Clemson and Georgia to kick this summer off and had already seen Nebraska and South Carolina during the spring. He still has trips to Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee scheduled, and the Vols got their shot this weekend.
Sanders has been visiting Tennessee since eighth grade and has grown closer with this coaching staff throughout the past calendar year. He saw the Vols three times on unofficial visits in April and May, bolstering their chances for the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee has already proven it can recruit prospects at Sanders' level when it signed quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many attribute that to head coach Josh Heupel's historical success with quarterbacks, coupled with a strong NIL factor. Getting Sanders into their 2025 class would be a massive win for everyone in Knoxville, Tennessee, and they've operated as such for the past few months.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
