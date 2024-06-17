Three Prospects Tennessee Made Strides With
The Tennessee Volunteers made strides with several prospects this past weekend, as many blue-chip recruits made their way to Knoxville.
The Tennessee Volunteers had one of their biggest recruiting weekends of the past several years, with numerous top prospects making their way to campus. They made moves with several top targets, and we examine which three players they may have made the largest move with over their stays.
Charles House, DL
North Mecklenburg defensive lineman Charles House had the Vols as his No. 1 school for a while, though this race became more contested during his official visits. Alabama and Georgia are his other two finalists, and he's set a decision date for June 22. While Tennessee had ground to makeup, people in Knoxville felt strongly about the weekend and how House responded to his trip.
Jadon Perlotte, LB
Buford High School linebacker Jadon Perlotte has been one of the top targets for the Tennessee Volunteers over the past few weeks. Head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach William Inge have been active in this recruitment, enough to make them one of his two finalists. The long-time Georgia Bulldogs commit will travel to Athens, Georgia, next weekend to get a final look at Georgia before deciding. Still, the Vols made up ground this weekend, making this recruitment much tighter.
Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
Warner Robbins High School edge rusher Isaiah Gibson is committed to the USC Trojans, but many believe when he signs a national letter of intent, it won't be with the Big Ten power. Georgia and Tennessee have been two of the most active programs in this recruitment, with the Bulldogs pacing things. However, Tennessee has become a more real contender after this weekend.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
