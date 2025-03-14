Volunteer Country

Wendell Moe Jr. Explains Why He Transferred to Tennessee Football

Caleb Sisk

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (72) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (72) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee added plenty of new faces on the offensive line ahead of the spring, with one of the newer additions being Wendell Moe Jr. Moe is a transfer from Arizona who plays offensive guard. He was a big addition for Coach Elarbee and joined Tennessee for many reasons however, one main factor plays a major part.

Moe explained more following Wednesday's practice during media availability.

“At Arizona we ran tempo so I’ve been used to it. This last year with the coaching staff it kind of changed but I’m excited to get back to tempo, that’s one of the main reasons I came here, I like running tempo and I like getting to the ball and running plays fast.”

Moe is expected to be a starter as he is competing for the starting eft guard position with the possibility of flexing out to the right side.

