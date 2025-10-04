Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule (10/04/2025)
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple games coming up on Saturday despite the football team being in their bye week. This is a huge day for Tennessee sports, as fans will get the chance to see three teams compete on the day.
Here are the sports going on, as well as the schedule for these contests.
Tennessee Volunteers Tennis vs MTSU (All Day/Day Two)
The tennis program is back in action just a day after the Tennessee Vols kicked off their slate in Murfreesboro. This is day two of three for the weekend event, and the vols will be looking to win in this category. There are plenty of things to not, but for now things seem to be hopeful for Tennessee.
Tennessee Volunteers Baseball In-Squad Scrimmage (3:00 PM EDT)
The Vols baseball team is set to host their fall scrimmage in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday. The event takes place inside the Chattanooga Lookouts stadium, and this will be the first look at the new roster, as everyone will get the chance to play. This will be a very fun contest that Tennessee will technically neither win or lose.
Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Scrimmage vs ETSU (5:00 PM EDT)
The Lady Vols compete in yet another scrimmage game following their game against Carson newman on Friday. This will be a chance for more players to be showcased yet again in the fall, which is huge for the Vols and what they have the hopes for, as this game will be one to watch if you are in the Knoxville area.
