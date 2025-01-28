Tennessee Volunteers Drop Third Straight vs South Carolina Gamecocks
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team dropped their third straight game against South Carolina.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team was looking to get back into the win column on Monday, but the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks ended up doing their thing. The Volunteers lost by a final score of 70-63 which actually snapped the Gamecocks streak of games won by double digits, but it's the Volunteers third straight loss.
The Lady Vols are now 15-5 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. Tennessee held a one-point lead after the first quarter but the Gamecocks went on to score 44 points in the second and third quarter to get a hold on the game. A tough loss for the program but that's the nature of playing in a tough conference like the SEC.
The Volunteers will have another opportunity to earn a conference win against Missouri on Feb. 2, who is currently unranked and is 1-6 in conference play. After that though, they have a game againsy No. 6 UConn, so they will need to get some momentum rolling back in their favor before that one pops up on the schedule.
Despite the three straight losses, the Lady Vols are still one of the better teams in the country and they have plenty of other opportunities to prove that before the conference tournament rolls around.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports