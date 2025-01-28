Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Drop Third Straight vs South Carolina Gamecocks

The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team dropped their third straight game against South Carolina.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks to Zee Spearman (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks to Zee Spearman (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team dropped their third straight game against South Carolina.

The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team was looking to get back into the win column on Monday, but the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks ended up doing their thing. The Volunteers lost by a final score of 70-63 which actually snapped the Gamecocks streak of games won by double digits, but it's the Volunteers third straight loss.

The Lady Vols are now 15-5 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. Tennessee held a one-point lead after the first quarter but the Gamecocks went on to score 44 points in the second and third quarter to get a hold on the game. A tough loss for the program but that's the nature of playing in a tough conference like the SEC.

The Volunteers will have another opportunity to earn a conference win against Missouri on Feb. 2, who is currently unranked and is 1-6 in conference play. After that though, they have a game againsy No. 6 UConn, so they will need to get some momentum rolling back in their favor before that one pops up on the schedule.

Despite the three straight losses, the Lady Vols are still one of the better teams in the country and they have plenty of other opportunities to prove that before the conference tournament rolls around.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Women's Basketball