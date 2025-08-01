4-star guard logs Texas Tech in top 10, set for official visit
According to Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals, four-star point guard Anthony Brown has announced his top 10 schools, with Texas Tech making the cut. He has scheduled seven official visits and is set to meet with the Red Raiders from Oct. 10-12.
Brown is a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2026 from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. He previously played at St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va.
The star point guard is ranked just inside 247Sports' top 100, sitting 12th among point guards and first in the District of Columbia. According to Rivals, he is ranked No. 109, 15th among point guards and first in D.C.
Brown had a breakout EYBL campaign, averaging 18.9 points. 4.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He played for Kevin Durant's team, a fellow D.C. native, and finished in the top eight at the Peach Jam.
According to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, Brown is a three-level scoring threat who can shoot from deep but struggles with efficiency as a high-volume player and lacks the elite size (listed at 6'1" and 160 pounds).
"The biggest long-term question though is how he adapts when he doesn’t have the same extreme levels of volume and freedom that he’s enjoyed during both the high school and EYBL seasons," Finkelstein said.
Brown told Tipton of Texas Tech, "They let their guards be themselves and play basketball. You know, just really be themselves. I think that’s really the main focus with Texas Tech. They let their guards be themselves and I really like that." Brown also highlighted the Red Raiders' history with smaller guards.
Texas Tech will be the fifth school Brown will visit this season, coming after the Maryland Terrapins and before Big 12 foes Oklahoma State. He is also scheduled to travel to UCF, Vanderbilt, Villanova, and Mississippi State.
