Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson made the All-FIBA team and sent a notice to the Big 12
Texas Tech's sophomore point guard Christian Anderson just finished a masterclass in how to be a floor general during the 2025 FIBA U19 tournament. He led Team Germany to the gold medal game, where they were overwhelmed by a dominant Team USA. Anderson made the FIBA All-Tournament team as one of the top five players in the tournament. He separated himself from his peers around the globe with his slashing ability, vision, and timely and accurate three-point shooting.
In the gold medal game against Team USA, who had his Texas Tech head coach, Grant McCasland, on staff, Anderson did not back down from the competition. Team USA had steamrolled its way through the FIBA Tournament, but it had little answer for Anderson. Anderson finished the game with 18 points, nine assists, four steals, and five rebounds. The stat line highlighted his versatility, and the reason many analysts are saying he could be an All-Big 12 First Teamer next season.
While McCasland was undoubtedly happy that his team won gold, deep down, he had to be smiling as he watched his lightning-quick point guard carve up Team USA. The Red Raiders are a preseason favorite to compete for the Big 12 and look positioned to be a serious threat in March. After what Anderson just showed us in the FIBA Tournament, I am a believer in this Red Raiders hoops squad.
