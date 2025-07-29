2 Texas Tech defenders named to Bronko Nagurski Watch List
Texas Tech is receiving national preseason recognition as the award watch lists roll in, and two Red Raiders defenders were named to the Bronko Nagurski Watch List ahead of the 2025-26 season: linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and defensive lineman Lee Hunter.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football, as voted by the Football Writers Association of America. The award has been presented every year since 1993, and no Texas Tech defender has earned the accolade.
While the 2025 transfer portal class gains all the attention, Rodriguez is a perfect example of the foundation Texas Tech has that incentivizes talent to head to Lubbock, Texas. The 2025 Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year is returning after a standout redshirt junior season, where he recorded a conference-high 77 solo tackles.
The 6'1" linebacker from Rider High School in Wichita Falls showed off his versatility in 2024, tallying 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, one interception, and three fumbles forced. He was the third-highest-graded linebacker in the Big 12 (min. 200 snaps) while having the best pass-rushing grade at his position (86.9).
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said that after the 2024-25 season, he sat down with Rodriguez and his wife and evaluated the option of entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Ultimately, the star linebacker decided to return.
"I'm just glad he made the choice to come back," McGuire said. "He's such a rockstar when it comes to our culture in our building and the way we work. He's a pro. … I was excited, very honored, that he was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, now he knows that he's got to go back it up."
Meanwhile, Hunter is a dominating defensive presence, staying inside the Big 12 as he transfers from the UCF Knights. He has recorded 20 or more pressures and defensive run stops in consecutive seasons as he heads into his senior season.
Coming off an All-Big 12 Second-Team campaign with Central Florida, the 6'4", 325-pound interior defender is set to bring a strong front seven alongside fellow transfers Skyler Gill-Howard and David Bailey.
Hunter was also named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best college football interior lineman (offense or defense)
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -