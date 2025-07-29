Red Raider Review

2 Texas Tech defenders named to Bronko Nagurski Watch List

Texas Tech defenders Jacob Rodriguez, Lee Hunter named to Bronko Nagurski Watch List

Jordan Epp

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Texas Tech is receiving national preseason recognition as the award watch lists roll in, and two Red Raiders defenders were named to the Bronko Nagurski Watch List ahead of the 2025-26 season: linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and defensive lineman Lee Hunter.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football, as voted by the Football Writers Association of America. The award has been presented every year since 1993, and no Texas Tech defender has earned the accolade.

While the 2025 transfer portal class gains all the attention, Rodriguez is a perfect example of the foundation Texas Tech has that incentivizes talent to head to Lubbock, Texas. The 2025 Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year is returning after a standout redshirt junior season, where he recorded a conference-high 77 solo tackles.

The 6'1" linebacker from Rider High School in Wichita Falls showed off his versatility in 2024, tallying 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, one interception, and three fumbles forced. He was the third-highest-graded linebacker in the Big 12 (min. 200 snaps) while having the best pass-rushing grade at his position (86.9).

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said that after the 2024-25 season, he sat down with Rodriguez and his wife and evaluated the option of entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Ultimately, the star linebacker decided to return.

"I'm just glad he made the choice to come back," McGuire said. "He's such a rockstar when it comes to our culture in our building and the way we work. He's a pro. … I was excited, very honored, that he was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, now he knows that he's got to go back it up."

Meanwhile, Hunter is a dominating defensive presence, staying inside the Big 12 as he transfers from the UCF Knights. He has recorded 20 or more pressures and defensive run stops in consecutive seasons as he heads into his senior season.

Coming off an All-Big 12 Second-Team campaign with Central Florida, the 6'4", 325-pound interior defender is set to bring a strong front seven alongside fellow transfers Skyler Gill-Howard and David Bailey.

Hunter was also named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best college football interior lineman (offense or defense)

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Patrick Mahomes in a dome? The Kansas City Chiefs' terrifyingly good idea

Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots

Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree

Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Published
Jordan Epp
JORDAN EPP

Jordan Epp is a journalist who graduated from Texas A&M in 2022 and is passionate about telling stories, sharing news, and finding ways to entertain people through the medium of sports. He has formerly worked as a writer and editor at The Battalion and The Eagle, covering football in College Station, Texas, and served as the managing editor for PFSN.

Home/Football