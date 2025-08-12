5-star commit Felix Ojo says Texas Tech could be contender in 2-3 years
When Texas Tech landed wide receiver Micah Hudson in the Class of 2024, it marked the first time the Red Raiders had landed a five-star football recruit in the history of the program. With Texas high school football coaching icon Joey McGuire at the helm, it felt as though the tides were changing as Texas Tech caught up to other schools in the NIL era.
However, it did not take long for the hits to keep coming. On July 4, the Red Raiders landed their second five-star commit in program history in Class of 2026 tackle Felix Ojo; since that Independence Day announcement, the Lake Ridge High School recruit has begun to captain the ship to the next stage of Texas Tech football.
"I'm excited to recruit other players to join me. I think we have a couple flips coming in," Ojo hinted in a recent interview with RedRaiderSports.com. "I feel like Lubbock, [Texas,] and Texas Tech is a special place, a special program. What coach McGuire is building is great."
The Red Raiders recently secured another massive commitment from LaDamion Guyton, a Class of 2027 edge rusher from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., and a top-five recruit from his class. According to 247Sports' all-time rankings, Texas Tech's three biggest recruits in program history have now all come in the last four classes (Class of 2024-27).
Critically, Ojo hinted that he could be helping lead the charge for the Red Raiders as they look to capitalize on their recruiting momentum. Notably, the Red Raiders are in on Cooper Hackett, a Class of 2027 five-star offensive tackle from Oklahoma with momentum to land in Lubbock.
An undervalued part of a successful recruiting pitch might be fellow recruits with strong buy-in who take part in the process. During Texas A&M's infamous 2022 recruiting class — one of the most prominent in recruiting history, with eight five-stars and 19 four-stars — four-star cornerback Bobby Taylor was one of the ring masters behind the movement.
Amid Texas Tech's recruiting revolution, Ojo maintains faith that the team is headed in the right direction and could transform the program in the lifespan of his own college career.
"I feel like in the next two to three years, by the time I'm a junior or a sophomore, we’re gonna be a national championship contender," Ojo said. "And after this season, they're going to be a playoff contender, maybe a top-four team."
The Red Raiders are taking the first steps and putting the country on notice. After an 8-5 season (6-3 in the Big 12) and a top class in the transfer portal, Texas Tech was ranked in the preseason top 25 of the AP and coaches polls for the first time since 2008. With a pivotal season ahead, the Red Raiders' surge could just be beginning.