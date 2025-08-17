ANALYSIS: How good can Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton be in 2025?
Heading into the 2025-26 college football season, all eyes are on Texas Tech's defense. The Red Raiders have completely revamped that side of the ball and brought in some imposing defensive players. EDGE David Bailey is widely viewed as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick for the 2026 draft. Defensive tackle Lee Hunter could end up being one of the top five in the country at his position. The list goes on and on, and the Tech defense has been viewed as one of the top five units in the nation. Seeing Texas Tech in the same position as Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, and Georgia is an incredible transformation.
But what about the offense? The offensive side of the Texas Tech football program is not terrible either. They have an elite receiver in former five-star Micah Hudson, a great running back in USC transfer Quinten Joyner, and one of the most experienced and underrated quarterbacks in all of college football in Behren Morton. Heading into the 2025 season fully healthy, Morton has weighted expectations lifted from his shoulders. The defense above has drawn so much attention; he and his offensive mates have been able to fly under the radar.
But Morton is no slouch. He has the maturity, intelligence, and experience to understand that he does not have to go out and put up Patrick Mahomes video game type numbers to lead this Tech team towards their lofty goals. Morton has elite accuracy and an above-average arm. He will get his shots downfield, that is guaranteed, but it will be his check-down decision-making that fuels this team.
Mitigating mistakes, dominating the time of possession, and forcing teams to play catch-up will put Tech in a favorable position in every game. Any team that finds itself in obvious passing situations against the Red Raiders' front line is in serious trouble. Morton is poised to have an elite year, and yet nobody is talking about it.
