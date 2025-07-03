BREAKING: Texas Tech continues recruiting hot streak landing elite running back
College football recruiting analysts have been predicting a big recruiting month for the Red Raiders program, and the fireworks have begun. Fresh off an incredible steal of four-star safety Donovan Webb from the Michigan Wolverines, Tech is back in the news. Head coach Joey McGuire has landed a top-tier four-star running back as his class continues to grow and will surely start moving up in the national rankings.
Ashton "Ace" Rowden is a composite four-star running back from New Boston (TX). McGuire has been high on the speedy young back for the last year, and today he got his man. Rowden chose the Red Raiders over Big 12 rivals TCU and Houston. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Rowden is a composite top 300 talent and a player who will impact the program for the next three to four years.
"I can tell they really wanted me there just as much as I wanted to be there."- 2026 RB commit Ashton "Ace" Rowden
Rowden is a bruising back with a low center of gravity, which he utilizes to break tackles at the line and reach the second level of defenses with ease. Once in that second level, he can make quick cuts or turn on his speed to break away from linebackers. Coach McGuire is on fire on the recruiting trail, and more commitments are expected in the upcoming days. Red Raider fans have to be highly pleased with what they are seeing out of Lubbock right now.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -