Recruiting bombshell: Texas Tech predicted to snag massive top-five star
Recruiting analysts had been predicting major fireworks for the Texas Tech football program in July. The Red Raiders have been aggressively pursuing elite-level talent, and they have been reaping the rewards. Head coach Joey McGuire recently secured commitments from four-star running back Ace Rowden and elite four-star safety Donovan Webb. Neither of those commitments came as a surprise; both athletes were predicted to choose Texas Tech. Then came the shocker.
Ranked nationally as a top 10 prospect, offensive tackle Felix Ojo released a top four that did not include Texas Tech. His commitment date is set for July 4th, and he was set to choose between Texas, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio State. Then the bombshell came in as national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong predicted Ojo to Texas Tech.
Landing an elite, top-ten level talent like Ojo is a game changer for Texas Tech. It will put them on national news headlines and draw attention from other top talent. Ojo is the type of offensive lineman that can anchor a line for years; he is talented enough to step on campus and compete for a starting position on day one. If he does choose to come to Lubbock, this would be the biggest recruiting win for the Red Raiders in years. July is starting to look like an explosive month for the Texas Tech football program.
