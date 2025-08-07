Felix Ojo gives ominous warning as Texas Tech steals top recruit from Georgia
The eyes of college football are squarely on Lubbock, TX. The Texas Tech Red Raiders football program has shocked the college football world yet again as they have landed the number one recruit in the 2027 class. LaDamion Guyton is an EDGE rusher from the state of Georgia, and pulling a recruit from Kirby Smart's backyard is a complex task, to say the least. Texas Tech just did it, and the college football world is reeling as the Red Raiders are turning the recruiting world upside down.
The first domino that fell in Tech's resurgence was the highly coveted 2026 top 10 recruit, Felix Ojo. The Red Raiders successfully snagged Ojo from prestigious recruiting Goliaths such as Texas, Michigan, and Georgia. General Manager James Blanchard showcased his financial acumen by leveraging the team's revenue sharing and name, image, and likeness (NIL) dollars to secure Ojo at the last moment. However, the Red Raiders were not even mentioned in Ojo's top four schools.
This unexpected turn of events signaled a new era of competitiveness for Tech, igniting hopes among fans and players alike for a transformative season ahead. The significance of this recruitment cannot be understated, as it brings valuable talent into the program and potentially shifts the landscape of the conference. It has also empowered recruits like Ojo to take to social media and warn the college football landscape that Texas Tech is a real force, and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.
Along with Guyton's recent commitment, the Red Raiders are well-positioned for another top 10 2027 recruit, Cooper Hackett. Success breeds success, and Head Coach Joey McGuire is riding a hot hand. The 2027 class and the future of Red Raider football are skyrocketing towards national prominence.
MORE: Texas Tech quarterback joins Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik on elite QB award list
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -