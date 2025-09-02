Former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes lands at No. 5 on NFL Top 100 of 2025
The NFL has announced its Top 100 Players of 2025, as voted by the players, and Patrick Mahomes ranked No. 5. This ranking is another significant achievement for the superstar quarterback, who finished No. 4 on the list last season.
Mahomes grew up in Whitehouse, Texas, where he was a standout multi-sport athlete at Whitehouse High School. While he was highly regarded on the diamond as a top baseball prospect, he chose football at Texas Tech. He played for the Red Raiders from 2014 to 2016, appearing in three baseball games as a pitcher during his sophomore year before shifting his focus entirely to football.
During his college career, Mahomes made a significant impact. He rushed for 845 yards and recorded 22 touchdowns on 308 carries, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities. In 2016, he threw for an impressive 5,052 yards, leading the NCAA and ranking 12th all-time in the FBS for single-season passing yards. That same season, he topped the FBS in total offense with 5,312 yards and total touchdowns with 53. Following this remarkable year, he decided to declare for the NFL Draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now entering his ninth season in the league, Mahomes had a quieter year by some measures last season, throwing for 3,928 yards—the fewest since his rookie year—and missing the Pro Bowl for the first time in seven years.
Despite having lower individual statistics, Mahomes still led the Chiefs to an impressive 15-1 regular-season record and secured the AFC title. They reached the Super Bowl, but unfortunately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended their quest for a historic three-peat. According to the NFL Top 100 of 2025, Mahomes is still recognized as one of the game's elite talents, proudly ranked No. 5 by his peers.
MORE: Former Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks secures spot on Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster