Former Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks is making his mark with the Cincinnati Bengals
Texas Tech fans are thrilled to see Tahj Brooks, one of the Red Raider greats, making his mark with the Cincinnati Bengals. Drafted in the sixth round, Brooks left Texas Tech as a legend, holding several program records that cement his legacy in Lubbock. Over the course of his Tech career, he accumulated 4,557 rushing yards on 879 attempts, both of which are school records. Additionally, he holds the record for the most games with over 100 rushing yards, achieving this feat in 23 games. His impressive statistics continue to resonate in the hearts of Texas Tech fans who witnessed him dominate on the turf of Jones AT&T Stadium.
In the NFL, Brooks is currently the third running back on the Bengals' depth chart. In his most recent game against the Washington Commanders, he carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards and also made three receptions for nine yards. His tough, grinding rushing style, which defined his college career, has successfully translated to the professional level.
Brooks' statistics may appear modest, but for a rookie, they indicate significant potential. Every yard he gains reflects his Texas Tech roots, and the excitement in Lubbock about his progress up the depth chart is palpable. His journey from being a college record-setter to entering the NFL is just starting, and Tech fans are proud to consider him one of their own.