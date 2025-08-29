How to watch Texas Tech Week 1 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Texas Tech faces off against Arkansas-Pine Bluff to open its season in front of the home crowd in Lubbock, Texas. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs, with a second game scheduled to open the 2027-28 season.
For those not attending in person, how can you tune into the game, either on TV, on the radio, or on streaming services? Find out more ahead of the Red Raiders' home opener.
How to watch, listen to Texas Tech vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
What: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network, SiriusXM (channel 162/199), Varsity app
The Red Raiders open their 2025-26 college football season at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local time).
Last season's home opener against FCS Abilene Christian nearly filled the stadium to its max capacity, with 60,229 fans in attendance. The stadium's record attendance for a season opener came in 2014, when 60,778 people packed into Jones AT&T, proving that large crowds are still expected in late August.
If you are unable to attend in person, as season tickets have sold out for the third consecutive season, the game can be viewed on ESPN+ or streamed on the ESPN app on any smart TV, mobile device, laptop, or desktop. The game can also be broadcast on the Texas Tech Sports Network, with a radio broadcast available on SiriusXM channel 162/199 or on the Varsity app.
The Red Raiders are heavy 52.5-point favorites (via DraftKings), though last season proved that any Week 1 opponent should not be taken lightly. Texas Tech narrowly defeated Abilene Christian 52-51 in overtime in a surprising near-upset.
However, Texas Tech has averaged 52.0 points per game in its last three contests against FCS opponents, with a 63-10 win over Murray State in 2022 and a 41-3 victory over Tarleton State in 2023.
