Red Raiders versatile defender Miquel Dingle Jr. ruled out for season
After playing just a single snap in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, redshirt sophomore Miquel Dingle Jr. suffered a knee injury that has since resulted in him being ruled out for the remainder of the season.
During the 2024 season, Dingle had found a role as a passing-down linebacker, playing 97 of his 160 defensive snaps in pass coverage. With his athletic profile, he was able to carve a role as a coverage defender while also finding success as a pass rusher.
He rushed the passer on 26 snaps, creating 15 pressures and totaling nine quarterback hits with one sack, according to PFF's charting. Paired with his ability to line up outside of the box from time to time, he was listed as the co-backup at the versatile STAR position heading into the season, playing behind John Curry.
"I know Dingle's excited — but he's always excited — but he's excited because he's playing a position that he had a great spring at," defensive coordinator Shiel Wood said at the team's preseason press conference heading into Week 1.
Dingle was carted off the field on Saturday, Aug. 30, with his leg immobilized; it was confirmed to be a season-ending knee injury by the Red Raiders' availability report on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
"He was just really getting back," head coach Joey McGuire said on Monday, Sept. 1. "These last two and a half weeks is where he's been full speed." McGuire had previously said that Dingle had been "banged up from his shoulder to hamstrings," showing his fight to get on the field in the first place.
Redshirt sophomore Marcus Ramon-Edwards is expected to fill in for Dingle's spot in the STAR rotation when he is cleared in about a week, and McGuire said redshirt senior A.J. McCarty is "fully back" and ready to play alongside Curry.
Redshirt freshman Oliver Miles III, the team's second-string strong safety, also played some snaps at STAR during practice and could contribute as needed, McGuire said.
