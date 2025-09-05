Red Raider Review

Red Raiders versatile defender Miquel Dingle Jr. ruled out for season

After suffering a knee injury in the season opener, Texas Tech has ruled out Miquel Dingle Jr. for the year

Jordan Epp

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After playing just a single snap in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, redshirt sophomore Miquel Dingle Jr. suffered a knee injury that has since resulted in him being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

During the 2024 season, Dingle had found a role as a passing-down linebacker, playing 97 of his 160 defensive snaps in pass coverage. With his athletic profile, he was able to carve a role as a coverage defender while also finding success as a pass rusher.

He rushed the passer on 26 snaps, creating 15 pressures and totaling nine quarterback hits with one sack, according to PFF's charting. Paired with his ability to line up outside of the box from time to time, he was listed as the co-backup at the versatile STAR position heading into the season, playing behind John Curry.

"I know Dingle's excited — but he's always excited — but he's excited because he's playing a position that he had a great spring at," defensive coordinator Shiel Wood said at the team's preseason press conference heading into Week 1.

Dingle was carted off the field on Saturday, Aug. 30, with his leg immobilized; it was confirmed to be a season-ending knee injury by the Red Raiders' availability report on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

"He was just really getting back," head coach Joey McGuire said on Monday, Sept. 1. "These last two and a half weeks is where he's been full speed." McGuire had previously said that Dingle had been "banged up from his shoulder to hamstrings," showing his fight to get on the field in the first place.

Redshirt sophomore Marcus Ramon-Edwards is expected to fill in for Dingle's spot in the STAR rotation when he is cleared in about a week, and McGuire said redshirt senior A.J. McCarty is "fully back" and ready to play alongside Curry.

Redshirt freshman Oliver Miles III, the team's second-string strong safety, also played some snaps at STAR during practice and could contribute as needed, McGuire said.

MORE: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton used NIL funds to make a very unique investment purchase

Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech defense line tops bluebloods Michigan, Ohio State and LSU in early ranking

Texas Tech snubbed in preseason All-Big 12 offense honors

Baltimore Ravens snag former Texas Tech tight end from Kansas City Chiefs

Texas Tech's defensive line should have Big 12 offenses wary, could be historically great

Texas Tech elite EDGE David Bailey spurned the NFL for a run at something special

Elite Texas Tech recruit sends a message to the Big 12 "I'm coming to dominate the Big 12"

Published
Jordan Epp
JORDAN EPP

Jordan Epp is a journalist who graduated from Texas A&M in 2022 and is passionate about telling stories, sharing news, and finding ways to entertain people through the medium of sports. He has formerly worked as a writer and editor at The Battalion and The Eagle, covering football in College Station, Texas, and served as the managing editor for PFSN.

Home/Football