Texas Tech QB Behren Morton used NIL funds to make a very unique investment purchase
The name, image, and likeness (NIL) era has caused some serious consternation amongst college football fans. Pictures and videos of teenage and early 20-year-old kids flashing six-figure watches and driving cars with price tags in the hundreds of thousands of dollars have been hard to stomach for some traditional college football fans. The reality is Pandora's Box has been opened, and there is no putting NIL back inside. This is the new norm for college athletics, with football being the biggest NIL cash cow.
However, not all athletes are spending their NIL money on frivolous items that lose their value the minute you close the sale. Texas Tech's quarterback Behren Morton made a savvy move with some of his NIL money. He purchased a 150-acre plot of land that he intends to rent or lease out to hunters when not in use.
This strategic investment not only demonstrates financial foresight but also demonstrates a keen understanding of the value of real estate. Land is always a good investment, and Morton made a huge one, positioning himself for potential long-term financial returns that could serve him well beyond his collegiate career. By diversifying his sources of income, he is ensuring that his financial future remains bright and stable.
