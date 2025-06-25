Texas Tech builds top 3 defensive line completely through portal transfer additions
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire wanted a fearsome defense for the 2025 season. So, he went to the portal and built an entirely new defensive line through it. That line is ranked number three in the entire nation and is constructed of players who have never suited up for the Red Raiders. The line consists of Lee Hunter from UCF, David Bailey from Stanford, Romello Height from Georgia Tech, and Skyler Gill-Howard from Connecticut.
Hunter, Bailey, and Height were all top ten in the nation in numerous categories. Bailey looks poised to be a first-round NFL Draft selection, while Hunter is simply a monster of a man. Hunter could be the best defensive tackle in the country by the time it is all said and done. Height and Gill-Howard are no slouches either, and their combined experience as a defensive line unit could be enough to keep Tech in some challenging games next season.
With an offense led by fifth-year senior quarterback Behren Morton, the Red Raiders have experience on both sides of the ball. The defensive unit, as a whole, is more formidable than the offense. That defense will keep the offense from having to go out and win games. Morton and his offensive cohort will need to be innovative and efficient, limiting mistakes. Tech should be able to compete for a Big 12 title and position itself as a contender in the College Football Playoff race.
