Transfer EDGE David Bailey aims to lead resurgent Red Raiders defensive unit to prominence
Sometimes, in the history of a program, one can look back and pinpoint a singular moment to say, "That is when it all changed." Texas Tech coaches and fans may be saying that about EDGE transfer David Bailey and the day he decided to bring his NFL first-round draft talents to Lubbock. Bailey is expected to perform at an All-Big 12 level and could find himself as an All-American when the season concludes if his talents shine the way most expect them to.
With the Red Raiders revamping their entire defensive line through the transfer portal and utilizing NIL funds, they will need to find cohesion quickly. Bailey will lead that charge. The other players look up to him, as he is the most NFL-ready and most talked-about player on the unit.
Bailey comes to Tech via the Stanford Cardinal, where he played for three seasons (2022-2024). He left the Cardinal with career stats of 111 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. He was known as a cerebral player for the Cardinal, and his football knowledge will help Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood mold the nation's top transfer portal class into one of the nation's top five defensive units. If Bailey and his defensive teammates can meet some of their lofty pre-season expectations, the Red Raiders' offense may not need to do much more than ball control and mitigate mistakes for this team to become formidable.
