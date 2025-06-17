Texas Tech makes list of elite college programs that excel in developing NFL talent
A key factor in building a successful recruiting program is a solid NFL pipeline. Athletes want to see that your school has a history of developing players in their position, guiding them from high school through the D1 ranks and into the NFL. Former legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban was vocal throughout his tenure in Tuscaloosa about his success in recruiting, citing his ability to get his players to the NFL.
The top powerhouses, such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and LSU, are firmly established at the top of college football's list of schools that produce the most NFL players. It is no coincidence that they are consistently ranked in the top 10 in recruiting and have achieved immense success on the field. While Texas Tech is not yet in the same league as those blue bloods; they are making moves in recruiting and NIL to secure elite NFL-level talent. The list consists of active NFL players currently in the league.
With their recent success in the transfer portal, it appears that Tech will be fielding more players on Sundays. Their efforts in the NIL market have yielded them first-round draft pick talent, and they are also making inroads on the recruiting front. The future looks bright in Lubbock, and as the team succeeds on the field and its players succeed in the NFL, things will only get better.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
'It's time to win': Texas Tech's Joey McGuire embraces pressure ahead of championship-or-bust season
Texas Tech takes national spotlight for aggressive NIL approach, as critics cry foul
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton's big arm on par with C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes
Texas Tech quarterback recruit has championship goals for Red Raider program