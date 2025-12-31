SI

Jaxson Dart Told Giants GM Joe Schoen the Most Obvious Thing After Win Over Raiders

Andy Nesbitt

Jaxson Dart and the Giants snapped a nine-game losing streak with their win over the Raiders last Sunday.
Jaxson Dart and the Giants snapped a nine-game losing streak with their win over the Raiders last Sunday. / @NFL
In this story:

The Giants have had a nightmare season, but last Sunday they finally had the chance to celebrate a win after losing nine straight games and it sure looked like they enjoyed that opportunity and the feelings that came with it.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart didn't throw a touchdown in the 34-10 win over the lowly Raiders but he was able to rush for two scores and he was rightfully pretty fired up after the victory, which was the Giants' first since beating the Eagles way back on Oct. 9.

Thanks to the folks at NFL Films, we were able to see Dart celebrating with teammates and coaches on the field and then when he made his way back to the locker room he shared a hug with embattled Giants GM Joe Schoen and told him the most obvious thing about winning.

"We have to start doing this more," Dart said.

Schoen, who has had a tough few years with the Giants, responded with a jubilant, "I know!"

Here's that moment in a clip from the latest Hard Knocks episode:

Winning is fun and it's something the Giants haven't been doing much of lately. Last year they won just three games and they enter Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys with a 3-13 record.

They have some pieces in place to start racking up more wins once healthy next season and it will be interesting to see who will be their next head coach going forward, as Brian Daboll was fired earlier this year.

Dart wants to win more. Giants fans want more wins. But saying it and actually doing it are two completely different things.

Maybe next year will be a bit different for a franchise that has done a lot of winning in the past.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL