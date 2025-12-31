Jaxson Dart Told Giants GM Joe Schoen the Most Obvious Thing After Win Over Raiders
The Giants have had a nightmare season, but last Sunday they finally had the chance to celebrate a win after losing nine straight games and it sure looked like they enjoyed that opportunity and the feelings that came with it.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart didn't throw a touchdown in the 34-10 win over the lowly Raiders but he was able to rush for two scores and he was rightfully pretty fired up after the victory, which was the Giants' first since beating the Eagles way back on Oct. 9.
Thanks to the folks at NFL Films, we were able to see Dart celebrating with teammates and coaches on the field and then when he made his way back to the locker room he shared a hug with embattled Giants GM Joe Schoen and told him the most obvious thing about winning.
"We have to start doing this more," Dart said.
Schoen, who has had a tough few years with the Giants, responded with a jubilant, "I know!"
Here's that moment in a clip from the latest Hard Knocks episode:
Winning is fun and it's something the Giants haven't been doing much of lately. Last year they won just three games and they enter Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys with a 3-13 record.
They have some pieces in place to start racking up more wins once healthy next season and it will be interesting to see who will be their next head coach going forward, as Brian Daboll was fired earlier this year.
Dart wants to win more. Giants fans want more wins. But saying it and actually doing it are two completely different things.
Maybe next year will be a bit different for a franchise that has done a lot of winning in the past.