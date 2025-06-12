Texas Tech's transfer portal domination earns major props from PFF
Texas Tech's success in the transfer portal has been one of the most covered stories in college athletics during the offseason. The Red Raiders are welcoming 21 transfers from the portal, and the class is arguably the most impressive transfer haul in the nation for the 2025 cycle.
And while Texas Tech addressed both sides of the ball during the offseason, the defensive unit has received some significant upgrades, particularly up front. As evidence, look no further than PFF College's latest transfer portal rankings. On Thursday, PFF released its Top 10 impact transfers of the 2025 cycle. And while various players at different positions from other teams made the list, Texas Tech was the only program that had an entire defensive unit make the list.
Rather than single out one defensive lineman as an impact player, PFF listed Texas Tech's entire defensive line.
The Red Raiders added five pieces to the defensive line through the portal during the offseason, including David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter, and Skyler Gill-Howard, and Anthony Holmes Jr. Four of those additions are projected to start this fall.
Bailey is already viewed as a future first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Height is expected to be one of the most impactful edge rushers in the country as well. Hunter and Gill-Howard are also expected to make a big impact on the interior, as both are projected starters.
For head coach Joey McGuire, establishing dominance up front on the defensive side of the ball was one of the top priorities during the offseason. Last year, the Red Raiders were one of the worst teams in the country in total defense, finishing at 126th out of 133 teams in the nation. Texas Tech gave up over 460 yards per game, along with giving up an average of 34.85 points per game. That's certainly not a winning formula in college football, and McGuire knows it.
With a new-look defensive line leading the way, the Red Raiders are expected to make significant improvements in 2025. And if Texas Tech establishes itself as a dominant defensive squad, coupled with an experienced offense that is loaded with weapons, that formula is one that could lead to the program's first-ever Big 12 championship.
