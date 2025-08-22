Texas Tech ties rival Texas with six players on the 2026 Senior Bowl watch list
Texas Tech is celebrating as six of its football players—David Bailey, Caleb Douglas, Behren Morton, Lee Hunter, Reggie Virgil, and Romello Height—have been named to the 2026 Senior Bowl watch list. This prestigious list highlights 300 of the top college football players across the country, including 43 from the Big 12. Texas Tech's strong representation on this list demonstrates that the team's talent is garnering attention.
David Bailey, an edge rusher who transferred from Stanford, brings explosive energy and speed to the Red Raiders' defense. Known for his quick first step, he led Stanford in both sacks and forced fumbles last season, making him a disruptive force against opposing offenses.
Lee Hunter, a defensive lineman from UCF, is another key addition. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 320 pounds, his size and strength make him a powerhouse in the middle of the defense, earning him a spot on multiple award watch lists.
Rounding out the defensive stars on the watch list is Romello Height, an edge rusher from Georgia Tech. He led his former team in tackles for loss and brings a relentless effort to the defensive line.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Behren Morton has proven to be a strong leader for Texas Tech. Despite battling injuries, he threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, showcasing his grit and resilience.
Wide receiver Caleb Douglas, a returning standout, caught 60 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, establishing himself as the team's top receiver. Additionally, Reggie Virgil, a transfer from Miami (Ohio), adds speed and big-play potential after recording nine touchdown catches last year.
Being named to the Senior Bowl watch list is a significant honor, as it showcases the nation's best draft-eligible players, scouted by former NFL experts. Texas Tech's six selections highlight the program's strength and depth, especially after an active transfer portal season. As the 2025 season approaches, these Red Raiders are committed to proving they belong among the elite and aim to help lead Texas Tech to a Big 12 title.