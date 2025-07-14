Red Raider Review

Texas Tech to wear '100-year throwback' uniform this fall

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be wearing a throwback alternate this season, according to veteran quarterback Behren Morton.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech's Behren Morton (2) runs the ball away from Oklahoma State's Jaleel Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla.
Texas Tech's Behren Morton (2) runs the ball away from Oklahoma State's Jaleel Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. / Garett Fisbeck/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech is set to debut a special "100-year throwback" football uniform this fall, according to starting quarterback Behren Morton. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days, Morton teased the upcoming release, saying, "We got one cooking. We've got a hundred-year throwback, they're coming out middle of the season."

While no official images or details of the design have been released, fans are already buzzing with speculation about what it will look like. Texas Tech has a long history of creative alternate uniforms, including all-grey looks, military-inspired "Wounded Warrior" kits with camo accents, and designs featuring the Dallas star and Texas state outline.

This latest alternate is expected to pay tribute to Texas Tech's rich football history, reflecting on the legacy and tradition of the program. The University has not revealed a specific game or date for the uniform's debut just yet, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its unveiling.

Nov 15, 2014; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jakeem Grant (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma Sooners safety Steven Parker (11) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

