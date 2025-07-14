Texas Tech to wear '100-year throwback' uniform this fall
Texas Tech is set to debut a special "100-year throwback" football uniform this fall, according to starting quarterback Behren Morton. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days, Morton teased the upcoming release, saying, "We got one cooking. We've got a hundred-year throwback, they're coming out middle of the season."
While no official images or details of the design have been released, fans are already buzzing with speculation about what it will look like. Texas Tech has a long history of creative alternate uniforms, including all-grey looks, military-inspired "Wounded Warrior" kits with camo accents, and designs featuring the Dallas star and Texas state outline.
This latest alternate is expected to pay tribute to Texas Tech's rich football history, reflecting on the legacy and tradition of the program. The University has not revealed a specific game or date for the uniform's debut just yet, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its unveiling.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots
Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree
Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference
BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game