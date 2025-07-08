Texas Tech well represented on All-Big 12 defensive preseason team
The Big 12 appears to be a conference wide open and ready for a team to step up and take the reins. Most predictions have 6-7 teams with a legit shot at winning 7-8 games and taking the conference crown. Texas Tech is one of those teams. Buoyed by an incredible transfer class that includes an entirely revamped and new defensive line, the Red Raiders look as good as any team in the conference.
With those high team expectations, individual expectations and accolades follow. Multiple Tech players have found themselves on nationwide watch lists, preseason all-conference teams, and even placed highly on NFL Draft boards. The latest list to come out, the All-Big 12 defensive preseason team, is once again well-represented with Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders took three of the 14 spots on the preseason prediction list. Defensive lineman David Bailey was joined on the list by fellow lineman Lee Hunter and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez was further honored as he was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The defensive unit in Lubbock will undoubtedly be the team's strength. If they can perform near the expectations that have been set, Texas Tech will be able to compete for the Big 12 conference title and have a real shot at the College Football Playoffs.
