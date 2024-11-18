Every Defensive Player to Win the Heisman Trophy (and Three More Who Should Have)
The Heisman Trophy has been presented annually to the best player in college football since 1935. The now iconic trophy was modeled after New York University football star Ed Smith and is cast in bronze, weighing in at approximately 45 pounds.
The first year the award was presented, only players east of the Mississippi River were eligible. But by 1936 all collegiate players were eligible.
There are three categories of Heisman Trophy voters—sports journalists, previous winners and an online fan poll. The fan poll counts as one vote, each former winner gets one vote and there are 870 media votes.
Each voter ranks the three candidates in order from one to three. First place equates to three points, second place to two and third place to one. These totals are added up and the player with the most is declared the Heisman Trophy winner.
And for the overwhelming majority of the near-100 years of the trophy’s existence, that player has played offense.
Except for one year.
Which Defensive Players Have Won the Heisman Trophy?
Michigan’s Charles Woodson is the only defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, doing so in 1997. The Wolverines defensive back did play on offense and special teams as well, but he was primarily a defender.
Woodson finished the 1997 season with 15 rushing yards and a touchdown, 231 receiving yards and two touchdowns, 283 punt return yards and a touchdown, seven interceptions and 47 tackles.
His “Heisman Moment” came late in the season against bitter rival Ohio State, returning a punt for a score and picking off a pass in the end zone. He also set up Michigan’s only offensive touchdown with a 37-yard reception.
And for what it’s worth, Woodson’s success continued as a professional player as he is one of just four players to win a Heisman, a national championship and a Super Bowl.
Three More Defensive Players Who Should Have Won the Heisman Trophy
Hugh Green, Pittsburgh LB/DL (1980): Just how good was Hugh Green for the Panthers? They retired his No. 99 at halftime of his final game. He hadn’t even graduated yet and the university decided no one else would ever wear double-nines.
Green was in on 123 total tackles in 1980, amassing 17 sacks and forcing seven fumbles. He won the Walter Camp Award, the Maxwell Award, the Lombardi Award and was named the Sporting News Player of the Year.
However, he finished second in the Heisman voting to South Carolina running back George Rogers.
Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska DT (2009): Suh’s 2009 season was perhaps the most dominant season for a defensive lineman ever. Comparing stats is only half the battle—especially when it comes to defensive line play—and Suh shattered the eye test.
There was no answer for Suh, who often faced and beat double teams from opposing offenses. He finished the 2009 season with 85 total tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and a forced fumble.
Suh was the 2009 Big 12 Player of the Year, a first-team All-American, the Bronko Nagurski Award winner and the Chuck Bednarik Award winner. He finished fourth in Heisman voting, behind Mark Ingram, Toby Gerhart and Colt McCoy.
Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh DT (2013): Another Pitt Panther and another defensive lineman, Donald’s 2013 season was excellent. Pitt was facing a major transition to the ACC and Donald put up Suh-like numbers.
He finished with 59 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks. The massive defensive tackle forced four fumbles and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American. He also took home the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards.
Donald was not a finalist for the 2013 Heisman Trophy, which was won by Jameis Winston.
Derrick Thomas, Alabama LB (1988): We’re going to highlight the absolutely mind-boggling 1998 season that Thomas put together with a bit of a caveat.
The first three entries all had very legitimate cases to be the Heisman winner, but unfortunately for Thomas, his incredible 1988 season is overshadowed by an equally insane performance.
Simply, Barry Sanders had what many consider to be the greatest single-season in collegiate history.
But still, the stat line for Thomas doesn’t make any sense.
Thomas finished with 88 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, a whopping 27 (!) sacks, 44 quarterback pressures and two blocked kicks. He was named a consensus All-American and received the Butkus Award.
Thomas was 10th in Heisman voting in 1988.
Why Defensive Players Rarely Win the Heisman
At this point, it isn’t just that defensive players rarely take home the Heisman Trophy, it’s that pretty much only quarterbacks win it.
There seems to be very little a running back can do to come close.
In 2019, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor finished the season with 1,909 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 24 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns.
He wasn’t even a finalist.
A defensive player hasn’t been a finalist since 2021, when Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second. You have to go back to Manti Te’o in 2012 to find the last defender to finish in the top three.
On one hand, the quarterback touches the ball almost every play and you can’t ever really make up the difference of having a bad one. But, the award is supposed to go to the best collegiate player, not the best quarterback on a top five team.
However, voters will always favor the quarterback.
Defensive Players Who Could Win the Heisman in the Future
Colorado star Travis Hunter has a realistic shot at the Heisman in 2024 as he’s the first player in recent memory to play both sides of the ball equally.
Hunter currently has two interceptions and 14 tackles as a cornerback to go along with 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns as a wide receiver.
His odds in Vegas are currently +1200 to win.