Felix Ojo fires up Texas Tech hype train, hints at another five-star recruiting win
Texas Tech continues to make waves on a national level. After leveraging an elite NIL program to sign the top transfer portal class in the country, the Red Raiders are now applying that aggressive approach to the recruiting trail. So far this month, Texas Tech has landed three blue-chip recruits, headlined by five-star OL Felix Ojo.
For much of his recruitment, the belief was that Ojo would remain in his home state and commit to the Texas Longhorns. But just hours before his commitment, reports began to surface that the Red Raiders were the team to beat. Those reports turned out to be correct, and Ojo committed to Texas Tech in what is now one of the biggest recruiting twists of the offseason.
Not long after the commitment of Ojo, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction for the Red Raiders to land the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the 2027 class, LaDamion Guyton. The 6-3, 240-pound prospect out of the state of Georgia is the most coveted recruit in the country, holding over 20 offers from programs like Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia. But despite that interest from perennial national championship contenders, the belief now is that Guyton is headed to Lubbock.
That prediction led Ojo to issue a message to the rest of the college football world:
"They don't even realize what's really coming," Ojo wrote on his Twitter/X account.
There's no definitive timetable for Guyton to make an announcement yet, but there's enough confidence that he's headed to Lubbock for Spiegelman to issue a prediction this early.
No matter how things ultimately unfold with this recruiting battle, one thing is clear: Texas Tech is now a serious force on the recruiting trail. Before the NIL era, the Red Raiders had little chance of out-recruiting powerhouse programs like Texas or Ohio State. But the landscape has shifted, and with NIL now in play, Texas Tech is proving it can compete with anyone for elite talent.
