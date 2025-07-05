Felix Ojo's Texas Tech commitment sends Longhorn fans into a meltdown
Texas fans rarely experience the feeling of losing an elite recruit to Texas Tech, but it's probably something they should start getting used to.
On Friday, five-star OL Felix Ojo made waves throughout the college football world when he spurned the Longhorns for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech's effort to steal the five-star away from the Longhorns included a reported three-year, $5.1 million contract.
Although teams like Ohio State and Michigan were making a push, the overwhelming belief was that Ojo would remain in his home state and play for the Longhorns. So when the five-star prospect put on the Texas Tech hat on July 4th, it obviously led to fireworks on social media. For Texas fans, the idea of losing such a highly-rated prospect to Texas Tech was a tough pill to swallow.
Some Texas fans slammed Ojo for only chasing money, while not caring about education or winning. Others went to a more common approach when losing out on a recruit, claiming the Longhorns simply "cooled" on Ojo.
But not all Texas fans lost their minds. In fact, some were even willing to give Texas Tech props for doing whatever it takes to build a championship program.
Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it's clear that some fans of blue blood programs are struggling to adjust to the new reality of college football. While major programs have been able to land elite talent for decades by offering under-the-table deals that few others could match, today's era of college athletics is opening the door for a program like Texas Tech to force its way into the national conversation. Tech's financial resources are well-documented, and the folks in Lubbock have made it clear that they're going to do whatever it takes to deliver championships.
