Is Texas Tech trending to steal another 5-star from the Longhorns?
Texas Tech shocked the college football world over the weekend when five-star OL Felix Ojo announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. Ojo, a 6-6, 275-pound prospect out of Mansfield (TX), was believed to be headed to the Longhorns, although Ohio State was also in the mix. But during his announcement ceremony on the 4th of July, Ojo set off his own fireworks when he put on the Texas Tech hat.
While landing Ojo was huge, Texas Tech may not be done with the fireworks just yet. Shortly after Ojo announced his commitment to the Red Raiders, five-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton seemed to suggest that he may also be leaning toward Lubbock.
Carlton is a 6-5, 230-pound prospect out of Temple (TX) and is currently viewed as a heavy lean toward the Longhorns. He's rated as the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 8 overall edge rusher in the country for the 2026 class, according to On3's latest rankings.
Not long after Carlton's tweet, Ojo retweeted it with a message. Four-star safety Donovan Webb, who committed to Texas Tech on July 2, also had a message for Carlton.
There's no doubt that Texas Tech is quickly establishing itself as a force on the recruiting trail on in the transfer portal, and the aggressive approach with NIL and revenue sharing could prove transformational for the football program. The fact that Texas Tech is now competing with (and beating) programs like Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and Notre Dame for elite recruits proves that this is indeed a new era of college football.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Social media explodes as Texas Tech snatches elite safety away from Michigan
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game
Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?
Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout
Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025