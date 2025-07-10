Recruiting News: Elite Texas Tech target Jamarion Carlton set to announce decision
After an incredible start to the month of July, the Red Raiders are looking to keep their recruiting momentum going tonight. Elite four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton is set to announce his decision at 4 pm, and he's narrowed his choices to Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, and LSU.
The Texas native out of Temple High School is rated as the No. 5 overall prospect from the state and the No. 4 DL in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Although current predictions are favoring Baylor, Texas Tech fans know how quickly things can change on the recruiting trail. Last week, the Red Raiders shocked the college football world when they beat out Ohio State and Texas for five-star OL Felix Ojo. The 6-6, 275-pound prospect out of Lake Ridge High School had been projected to the Longhorns for much of his recruitment, but the Red Raiders flexed their muscle with a reported NIL contract worth over $5 million.
When it comes to Carlton, the 6-5, 260-pound prospect is already being projected as a future NFL impact player. His speed and athleticism allow him to dominate at the edge, but he's also big enough to play as a true defensive lineman at the next level.
Here's what 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Carlton:
"Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Measured exceptionally well during 2025 Navy All-American Bowl week, while assembling an encouraging performance against elite competition to reacquire the "stock up" label. North of 6-4 and around 240 pounds with excellent length. Displays quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and explosive basketball context. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Technically raw, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Also showed encouraging down-to-down competency in various scenarios during NAAB week. Plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. Rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits."
