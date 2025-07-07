Red Raider Review

Texas Tech moves to No. 1 in Big 12 recruiting rankings for 2026 class

After a strong start to July, the Texas Tech Red Raiders now have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big 12.

Chris Breiler

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a massive weekend on the recruiting trail, Texas Tech now holds the top-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12, according to On3's latest rankings. With 18 total commitments, the Red Raiders have surged to the No. 1 spot after a string of high-profile additions in July. Among the newest commits are four-star running back Ace Rowden, four-star safety Donovan Webb, and five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo.

Texas Tech
James Snook-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the latest rankings for the Big 12 (via On3):

  1. Texas Tech
  2. Kansas
  3. TCU
  4. Arizona State
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Baylor
  7. BYU
  8. Utah
  9. Arizona
  10. West Virginia
  11. Iowa State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Houston
  14. UCF
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Colorado

What makes this run even more notable is the level of competition Texas Tech beat out -- programs like Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and Michigan were also in the mix for these elite prospects.

The latest recruiting success, along with signing what is arguably the top transfer portal class in the country, signals a dramatic shift in the landscape of college football. Texas Tech's rise reflects the power of strong NIL programs, and there are few in the country that can compete with what's currently happening in Lubbock. As a result, Texas Tech is now a legitimate competitor with the nation's elite programs.

Although there's still plenty of time left in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Red Raiders are building some big-time momentum. To remain at the top of the Big 12 rankings, they'll need to keep adding top-level prospects, but their recent success shows they're more than capable. If this trend continues, Texas Tech could become a major player on the national recruiting stage for years to come. The new era of college football is here, and the Red Raiders are right in the middle of it.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?

Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout

Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting