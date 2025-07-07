Texas Tech moves to No. 1 in Big 12 recruiting rankings for 2026 class
Following a massive weekend on the recruiting trail, Texas Tech now holds the top-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12, according to On3's latest rankings. With 18 total commitments, the Red Raiders have surged to the No. 1 spot after a string of high-profile additions in July. Among the newest commits are four-star running back Ace Rowden, four-star safety Donovan Webb, and five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo.
Here's a look at the latest rankings for the Big 12 (via On3):
- Texas Tech
- Kansas
- TCU
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- Baylor
- BYU
- Utah
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- Iowa State
- Kansas State
- Houston
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Colorado
What makes this run even more notable is the level of competition Texas Tech beat out -- programs like Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and Michigan were also in the mix for these elite prospects.
The latest recruiting success, along with signing what is arguably the top transfer portal class in the country, signals a dramatic shift in the landscape of college football. Texas Tech's rise reflects the power of strong NIL programs, and there are few in the country that can compete with what's currently happening in Lubbock. As a result, Texas Tech is now a legitimate competitor with the nation's elite programs.
Although there's still plenty of time left in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Red Raiders are building some big-time momentum. To remain at the top of the Big 12 rankings, they'll need to keep adding top-level prospects, but their recent success shows they're more than capable. If this trend continues, Texas Tech could become a major player on the national recruiting stage for years to come. The new era of college football is here, and the Red Raiders are right in the middle of it.
