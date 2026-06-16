Key Moment in Texas Baseball’s Victory Against the Alabama Crimson Tide

The cards were not in the Texas Longhorns’ favor, falling once again in the opening game of the Men’s College World Series to Georgia on Saturday behind an impressive complete game from pitcher Joey Volchko.

But history would not be out of the woods for the Longhorns in their first elimination of the postseason. Led by a reinvigorated Adrian Rodriguez, going a perfect 5-5, hitting for the cycle and driving 7 RBI, tying a single game record in the College World Series.

Texas advanced, beating Alabama 14-2 Monday afternoon, setting up a rematch with Georgia tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite the hot start, tattooing seven runs in the first two innings, the Longhorns quickly found some resistance after the Crimson Tide pulled starter Zane Adams after just 1.2 innings.

Homers Seal The Deal For Texas

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) celebrates after driving in a run on a double against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Rodriguez became the third person in series history to complete the cycle. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In their regular-season matchup in April, Adams found a lot of success against the Texas order, surrendering just five hits and tossing seven strikeouts across six scoreless innings. In Omaha, though, the veteran pitcher could not replicate that same dominance.

After just 63 pitches thrown, Alabama saw enough of Adams, retiring him in the second inning for Matthew Heiberger following a walk of Texas second baseman Temo Beccera on a full count.

While the scoreboard was a daunting task, Heiberger was able to settle down the almost unstoppable force that was the Longhorns' offense.

Heiberger, unlike Adams in the regular season, struggled against Texas, setting up the trio of game-deciding runs that propelled them to the series victory in April.

In his first full inning on the mound, Heiberger quickly established the tone, going 1-2-3 near the bottom of the Texas order efficiently. The Longhorns' train quickly squealed to a halt, going scoreless for three innings with just three base runners during that span in the middle of the game.

The sixth inning looked to be more of the same, facing the top of the order for a second time, forcing the first two outs before meeting SEC Freshman of the Year Anthony Pack Jr. again.

Pack Jr. broke the Heiberger tone, rocketing just the second hit off him a two-run home run blast, furthering the lead to 9-1. Heiberger would be tossed out of the game, giving up a single to Ethan Mendoza on the next at-bat.

Rodriguez completed the cycle, picking up a home run of his own, driving in Calumn Early, who replaced Mendoza as a pinch runner when he reached first base, adding a third earned run to Heiberger's stat sheet.

The dual homers put Texas sternly ahead of Alabama heading into late in the game, and another trio of runs sealed the afternoon and the victory.

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