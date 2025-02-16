No. 19 Longhorns Look to Keep Momentum Rolling Against No. 17 Oklahoma State
Two games into the 2025 season and we've seen two completely different versions of the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (1-1). One end of the spectrum was a team carried by the pitching staff while the offense floundered outside of an occasional home run in a 4-3 loss to Louisville.
At the other end of the spectrum was the complete, well-oiled machine that shut down Ole Miss' offense and rode an offensive explosion to a 10-0, run-rule victory in seven innings.
While the real version of this squad is likely somewhere in the middle of those two outcomes, another difficult test looms on the horizon. Capping off their weekend in Arlington, the Longhorns will square off against a former Big 12 foe in the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1).
The Cowboys have had a mirror-image weekend of the Longhorns. They lost to Clemson 6-5 on Friday after giving up the lead late, then responded by blowing out Louisville 12-3 on Saturday.
Oklahoma State wins this game if...
It can replicate the success the Louisville pitching staff had containing the Longhorns on Friday night. Through the first two games we have seen a tale of two different lineups. In the opener the Longhorns were feast or famine, scoring all three runs via the home run with an uninspiring 16 strikeouts to boot.
Then they took on Ole Miss on Saturday and looked like a well-oiled machine. Hits came from up and down the lineup in all possible manners, resulting in a 10-0 run-rule victory in seven innings. If the Cowboys can find the same success as Louisville, then they will like their chances of securing a key win.
Texas wins this game if...
It can play another complete game of complementary baseball. As we've seen through two games, the Longhorns have a pair of talented starters capable of going on Fridays and Saturdays. The difference, though, was in the offensive production between the two contests.
Now as they prepare for the final game in Arlington, complementary baseball is imperative. Heading to the mound will be sophomore Kade Bing, making his first start for Texas. Expecting 10 runs every game is of course unrealistic, but if they can continue to produce without solely relying on home runs then this Texas lineup could lead the way to a 2-1 showing over the opening weekend.
