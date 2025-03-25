No. 7 Longhorns Hosting Sam Houston in Midweek Clash: Live Updates
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (19-3) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they wrap up a five-game homestand against the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-17).
It has been a successful homestand so far for the Longhorns, as they are fresh off their first home conference series win as members of the SEC. That series win came over the then No. 2 LSU Tigers, as they snapped their 17-game winning streak in the process.
Picking up a pair of wins over one of the best teams in the nation not only pushed the Longhorns' record in conference play to 5-1, but it proved they belong in the club of title contenders. However, they cannot afford to take any midweek opponents lightly.
Sam Houston enters Tuesday night's contest with one thing on its mind -- a monumental upset win. They lost their last game and will look to get back in the win column, while the Longhorns must continue to play sound baseball to prevent that from happening.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Bearkats from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF- Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
LF - Easton Winfield
CF - Will Gasparino
DH - Jaquae Stewart
P - Kade Bing