No. 7 Longhorns Hosting Sam Houston in Midweek Clash: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to end their five-game homestand with a win over the Bearkats.

Connor Zimmerlee

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (19-3) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they wrap up a five-game homestand against the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-17).

It has been a successful homestand so far for the Longhorns, as they are fresh off their first home conference series win as members of the SEC. That series win came over the then No. 2 LSU Tigers, as they snapped their 17-game winning streak in the process.

Picking up a pair of wins over one of the best teams in the nation not only pushed the Longhorns' record in conference play to 5-1, but it proved they belong in the club of title contenders. However, they cannot afford to take any midweek opponents lightly.

Sam Houston enters Tuesday night's contest with one thing on its mind -- a monumental upset win. They lost their last game and will look to get back in the win column, while the Longhorns must continue to play sound baseball to prevent that from happening.

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Bearkats from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF- Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

LF - Easton Winfield

CF - Will Gasparino

DH - Jaquae Stewart

P - Kade Bing

