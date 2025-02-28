No. 15 Longhorns Opening Las Vegas Classic Against Washington
Seven games into the Jim Schlossnagle era in Austin and spirits are high both in the clubhouse and among the fans. The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (6-1) have raced out to an impressive start, as they are currently riding a six-game winning streak after dropping their season opener.
Making matters even better is the fact that the Longhorns have shown they are far from a one-dimensional ball club. Pitching has been lights out under new pitching coach Max Weiner, while the offense has shown an ability to beat teams with the longball and by passing the baton one guy at a time.
Their next test sees them heading out west to the desert and a spot in the Las Vegas Classic, which they will kick off against the Washington Huskies (3-6 ) on Friday night.
How to watch/listen:
Friday Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. CT - D1Baseball/TexasSports.com/Audio
Washington by the numbers:
- Record - 3-6
- Runs scored - 45
- Runs allowed - 56
- Team Avg. - .214
- Team Avg. against - .274
- Team ERA - 6.30
Washington wins this game if...
It can take advantage of the Longhorns' proclivity for a feast or famine showing at the plate. At times we've seen how potent the Texas lineup could be, as it has scored 10-plus runs twice and put up multiple innings with a crooked number in the run column. Other times, though, the Longhorns have not been stellar at plate.
That hasn't come back to haunt the Longhorns. Not yet, that is. While it may not happen against the Huskies, the recipe for succcess is there. If they can slow down the offense enough while their own lineup steps up then don't be surprised if they make it a competitive ballgame that Texas has to earn.
Texas wins this game if...
It can keep playing the same brand of baseball that has helped it enter the weekend on a six-game winning streak. During that stretch the Longhorns have shown they can win games in a multitude of ways, from one-run victories to blowing out teams in run-rule fashion. Simply put, they've been tested early.
Now, though, they must maintain that level of focus as they head out west and start their weekend against the Huskies. On paper this is a game they should win, but games are not played on paper. If they can keep up the same energy and focus as they've shown the last six games, then the Longhons have a strong chance at extending that streak to seven games.
