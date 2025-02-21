Longhorns Country

No. 16 Longhorns Set For First Home Series Against Dartmouth

Texas will look to continue its winning ways with Dartmouth coming to town.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's try this again, shall we folks? The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) are preparing for their first home game of the 2025 season with the Dartmouth Big Green coming into town over the weekend for a three-game series.

It should be Texas' second home game, but the first midweek game of the year against Houston on Tuesday was ultimately cancelled due to inclement weather.

For the Longhorns, they are three games into the Jim Schlossnagle era and have looked like a team that will be hard to beat as the season goes on. The pitching staff was outstanding in all three contests, including a pair of absolute gems from Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison.

Cole Chamberlai
Texas Longhorns infielder Cole Chamberlain (52) celebrates a home run during the annual Texas baseball alumni game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paired with an offense that put up 10-plus runs in two of three games and you are cooking with gas. They will look to keep that momentum rolling with Dartmouth rolling into town and get themselves on a solid winning streak.

How to watch/listen:

Friday Feb. 21 (1 p.m. CT) - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/audio

Saturday Feb. 22 (12 p.m. CT) - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/audio

Sunday Feb. 23 (12 p.m. CT) - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/audio

Dartmouth wins this series if...

It can keep up with the offensive firepower that the Longhorns displayed in their wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State during the opening weekend. In both victories they showed the ability to punish teams in more ways than one, from playing small ball to racking up extra base hits -- especially home runs.

All three games from Texas' first weekend of play saw strong pitching, but the opener against Louisville was not that. If the Dartmouth pitching staff can come out and do what the Cardinals did, then they just might have a chance at leaving Austin with a massive upset series win.

Texas wins this series if...

It can get repeat performances from Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison. In their first starts of the season the southpaw duo didn't allow a single earned run and looked like a tandem ready to anchor the front of the Longhorns' rotation.

Add in the talented sophomore Kade Bing, who struggled in his debut against Oklahoma State, and you have a formidable trio. However, even if Bing doesn't bounce back fully, Texas will like its odds to take at least two out of three if Spencer and Harrison look like aces again.

Published
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

