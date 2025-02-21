No. 16 Longhorns Set For First Home Series Against Dartmouth
Let's try this again, shall we folks? The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) are preparing for their first home game of the 2025 season with the Dartmouth Big Green coming into town over the weekend for a three-game series.
It should be Texas' second home game, but the first midweek game of the year against Houston on Tuesday was ultimately cancelled due to inclement weather.
For the Longhorns, they are three games into the Jim Schlossnagle era and have looked like a team that will be hard to beat as the season goes on. The pitching staff was outstanding in all three contests, including a pair of absolute gems from Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison.
Paired with an offense that put up 10-plus runs in two of three games and you are cooking with gas. They will look to keep that momentum rolling with Dartmouth rolling into town and get themselves on a solid winning streak.
How to watch/listen:
Friday Feb. 21 (1 p.m. CT) - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/audio
Saturday Feb. 22 (12 p.m. CT) - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/audio
Sunday Feb. 23 (12 p.m. CT) - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/audio
Dartmouth wins this series if...
It can keep up with the offensive firepower that the Longhorns displayed in their wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State during the opening weekend. In both victories they showed the ability to punish teams in more ways than one, from playing small ball to racking up extra base hits -- especially home runs.
All three games from Texas' first weekend of play saw strong pitching, but the opener against Louisville was not that. If the Dartmouth pitching staff can come out and do what the Cardinals did, then they just might have a chance at leaving Austin with a massive upset series win.
Texas wins this series if...
It can get repeat performances from Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison. In their first starts of the season the southpaw duo didn't allow a single earned run and looked like a tandem ready to anchor the front of the Longhorns' rotation.
Add in the talented sophomore Kade Bing, who struggled in his debut against Oklahoma State, and you have a formidable trio. However, even if Bing doesn't bounce back fully, Texas will like its odds to take at least two out of three if Spencer and Harrison look like aces again.
