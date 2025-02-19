Texas Longhorns’ Tre Johnson Gets Intriguing NBA Comparison
The Texas Longhorns' basketball team has had an up-and-down 2024-25 season. At this point in the year with March Madness right around the corner, they hold a 16-10 record and are very much in dangerous of missing the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the team having an up-and-down year, star guard Tre Johnson has put together a big individual season.
Johnson has played in 24 games this season. He has averaged 19.8 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In addition to those numbers, Johnson has shot 43.8 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three-point range.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, Johnson has great size for a guard. He is currently being viewed as a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With that being said, Johnson has now received a very interesting NBA comparison.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic was the one who made the comparison. He thinks that Johnson is a similar player to Brooklyn Nets dynamic scoring guard Cam Thomas.
“I brought up the name Cam Thomas earlier, right. The game is very similar. Like, the style of play of Tre Johnson at Texas and Cam Thomas at LSU is quite similar. Like, they both had, like, some interesting, veteran college players next to them and they just went and fired from three and fired from mid-range and, like, kind of tried to make their game work. Didn’t get a lot of rim pressure, right,” Vecenie said.
“I think Cam’s game off the bounce is just more developed. Like, we’ve seen how this has gone with Cam. Like, it’s hard. It’s hard for him to get the opportunities that his skillset, like, says he should. But it’s just because the style of play is very difficult to make work in the NBA. Like, you have to be Devin Booker, basically.”
Needless to say, that is a flattering comparison for Johnson. If he can become a similar type of player to Thomas, he will have a long and impactful NBA career ahead of him.
No one would be surprised to see Johnson go on to be a prolific scorer at the NBA level. There are areas of his game that he needs to improve, especially when it comes to making plays for his teammates.
All of that being said, Johnson is a clear-cut top NBA Draft prospect. He has had a big year for the Longhorns and he will likely use this season as a springboard to the NBA.
