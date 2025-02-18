No. 16 Longhorns vs. Houston First Pitch Delayed Until 6 PM: Live Updates
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) are back in action once again, returning home after a successful opening weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Awaiting them is a matchup with the Houston Cougars (2-1).
Houston is coming to town fresh off a series win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers after taking the final two games of the series. As for the Longhorns, they picked up wins over the Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys to kick off their season.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cougars on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their third straight game.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Pregame
First pitch is now set for 6 p.m. CT. Further updates will be made available as they are announced.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
DH - Easton Winfield
C - Rylan Galvan
2B - Ethan Mendoza
P - Jason Flores
