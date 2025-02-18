Longhorns Country

No. 16 Longhorns vs. Houston First Pitch Delayed Until 6 PM: Live Updates

The Longhorns welcome the Cougars to town for their first home game of the season.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) are back in action once again, returning home after a successful opening weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Awaiting them is a matchup with the Houston Cougars (2-1).

Houston is coming to town fresh off a series win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers after taking the final two games of the series. As for the Longhorns, they picked up wins over the Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys to kick off their season.

Ethan Mendoz
Texas Longhorns infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) reaches for a ground ball during the annual Texas baseball alumni game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cougars on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their third straight game.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Pregame

First pitch is now set for 6 p.m. CT. Further updates will be made available as they are announced.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below

1B - Kimble Schuessler

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

DH - Easton Winfield

C - Rylan Galvan

2B - Ethan Mendoza

P - Jason Flores

