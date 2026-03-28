Anyone who loves college baseball has been treated to an absolute beauty of a series so far between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (22-4, 6-2) and the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (19-7, 4-4).

In the opener, the Longhorns had no trouble taking care of business against their bitter rivals. They struck for four runs in the first inning and never looked back, riding a complete game shutout from Ruger Riojas and an explosive showing at the plate to a 14-0, run-rule win in seven innings.

Friday's showdown, however, was an entirely different story. One game after an offensive onslaught, Texas could not buy a hit and entered the seventh trailing 3-0. After plating two, it would eventually head into the ninth needing a run to tie the game.

Texas secured the series in dramatic fashion

Temo Becerra celebrates a home run against Coastal Carolina in the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park. | University of Texas Athletics

Which is exactly what the Longhorns got, as Ethan Mendoza led off with a triple and was driven in one batter later on a Carson Tinney RBI single. They couldn't get the winning run home in the ninth, but entered the bottom of the 10th tied 3-3 still after a strike 'em out, throw' em out double play from Sam Cozart and Andrew Ermis.

Leading off, Temo Becerra singled and then reached second on a wild pitch which prompted an intentional walk of Casey Borba. Ashton Larson would make the Sooners pay, as he then laced one down the left field line for a walk-off single to secure the series win for Texas, 4-3.

Now, they'll send the sensational sophomore Dylan Volantis to the mound on Saturday afternoon. Volantis has been great so far this season, especially in SEC play, and will look to keep that going against an Oklahoma squad hoping to avoid a sweep.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure their first SEC sweep of the season against the Sooners on Saturday from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday March 28 - 4 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Maddox Monsour

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching

Gambill: Groundout to short

Johnson: Groundout to pitcher

Brock: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Cord Rager (Oklahoma) pitching

Mendoza: Fly out to left

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

Robbins: Groundout to short

Top Second:

Willits: Single

LaChance: Single

Blair: Strikeout swinging

Dickerson: Single

Branch: RBI fielder's choice, Longhorns trail 1-0

Walk: RBI single

Gambill: Walk

Johnson: Groundout to pitcher

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