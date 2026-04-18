Texas Baseball Moves Saturday's First Pitch Amid Weather Concerns

Weather delays have not been kind to Texas Baseball in the past.

Just last weekend in College Station, a 98-minute rain delay halted play in the bottom of the first inning. When play resumed, left-hander Luke Harrison struggled, allowing eight runs as Texas A&M took the series after a back-and-forth game 1.

Sunday’s series finale was ultimately canceled after four attempted start times and more than eight hours of delays, handing Texas its first series loss of the season without an opportunity to salvage it.

With that experience still fresh, Texas isn’t taking any chances.

With scattered thunderstorms expected to roll into Austin around 5 p.m. CT Saturday and rain projected to last throughout the evening, Texas announced that its game against Alabama at UFCU Disch-Falk Field has been moved up from its originally scheduled 2 p.m. first pitch to noon.

The Longhorns will look to avoid the weather stalling any momentum after taking game 1 against the Crimson Tide.

Longhorns defeat Alabama after dominant outing from Volantis

Texas sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis tosses a pitch at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

The schedule change follows one of the Longhorns’ most complete performances of the season, rolling past Alabama 10-2.

Behind a dominant outing from left-hander Dylan Volantis, Texas snapped its recent Friday struggles in SEC play. Volantis, making his first Friday start of the season after a rotation shuffle, struck out a career-high 12 batters across six innings while allowing just two unearned runs. Through five innings, Alabama managed just one hit.

Texas racked up 16 hits — the most Alabama has allowed all season — and got production throughout the lineup. Aiden Robbins sparked the night with a leadoff double, and Carson Tinney continued his torrid stretch with a two-run home run in the first inning, his seventh in as many games.

Adrian Rodriguez, back in the lineup, added two hits, while Ethan Mendoza chipped in an RBI single as the Longhorns built an early lead.

After Alabama trimmed the deficit in the sixth inning, Texas responded immediately with a three-run frame to put the game out of reach. Anthony Pack Jr. led the charge with a career-high four hits, continuing his strong weekend at the plate.

On the mound, the Longhorns’ staff combined for 17 strikeouts, with reliever Sam Cozart helping close out the final innings.

First pitch is now set for noon in Austin, as the Longhorns look to clinch another SEC series.

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