Texas Baseball Announces Two Fall Exhibition Contests
College baseball is still several months away, folks, with the 2026 regular sesaon for the Texas Longhorns not set to get underway until Februrary. Despite that, we still know at least part of what the schedule will look like. Well, three games that is.
The Longhorns, of course, will be competing in an early season exhibition tournament in the form of the Astros Foundation College Classic. Their three games will come against Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State. On Thursday we were given another small piece of the schedule puzzle, as they announced a pair of fall exhibition contests.
First will be a 12-inning showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. CT from Dell Diamond in Round Rock. As for the second game, the Longhorns are set to host the Lamar Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Oct. at 6:30 p.m. CT with free admission.
Continuing the offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Longhorns will partake in a pair of exciting exhibition contests
Texas is certainly familiar with both schools. Texas Tech is a longtime rival dating back to the two school's time together in the Big 12. Most recently, the Longhorns defeated the Red Raiders during the 2025 season in the Las Vegas Classic, 10-5. They played Lamar last season, too, handling business in a 9-3 midweek victory.
No, these are not officially part of the 2026 schedule and will not count toward anything of significance. That being said, they do give fans their first glimpse at what should be a talented squad next year. And folks, this team has the potential to be a good one.
Entering their second season under Jim Schlossnagle, the Longhorns boast a roster filled with key returning talent, a plethora of big-time portal additions and a strong freshman class featuring guys that could contribute early.
Ultimately, these two contests will just be another pair of stepping stones toward building another contender in 2026. In Schlossnagle's first season in Austin, he led the Longhorns to a sensational 44-14 record, their best showing since 2010. He also helped bring home the regular season SEC championship, which marked the first time a team has won the conference in their first season since 1933.
Despite those accomplishments, though, it was a bittersweet season as they would struggle down the stretch before losing in their own regional to the UTSA Roadrunners. Eager to take another step forward in 2026, they'll kick that journey off with an exciting fall ball schedule.