Texas Longhorns Loading Up, Land Elite Class of 2027 Pitcher
Since taking over the head coaching job of the Texas Longhorns, Jim Schlossnagle has shown he will be as aggressive as possible to bring in elite recruits. This has been done both through the transfer portal and the traditional method of snagging talented high school ballplayers.
Continuing this trend this week, the Longhorns first landed a commitment from infielder Selvin Garrett in the class of 2027 on Tuesday. Then on Thursday another member of the 2027 class announced his intent to head to Austin, with right-handed pitcher Ryder Renfro taking to social media to declare his decision.
Renfro, the fourth member of the 2027 class alongside Garrett, Luke Gladchuk and Grant Sperandio, is another big-time get for this coaching staff. As it currently stands, he already boasts a solid repertoire of pitches.
Texas continues to stockpile a plethora of talented ballplayers in future recruiting classes under Schlossnagle
No one will be happier to have a chance to work with Renfro than pitching coach Max Weiner. One of the best at his job in all of college baseball, Weiner helped transform the Texas staff into one of the nation's best and lowered the team ERA from 4.91 to a dazzling 3.71 in 2025. Now, he'll get his hands on Renfro.
One look at the right-hander's stuff and it is not hard to see what would have Weiner ready to get him on campus. Starting off with an excellent fastball that sits in the low 90s, he shows excellent command and can consistently locate it on both sides of the plate to frustrate lefties and righties alike.
Pairing with that fastball is a superb curveball that has the potential to develop into a deadly out pitch as he continues to grow his game. However, the breaker is already a strong pitch for Renfro to utilize and rack up swings-and-misses as it currently stands.
Between now and when the class of 2027 ultimately sets foot on campus, a lot can change in the recruiting rankings. For now, though, the Longhorns currently boast the No. 8 overall class according to the Perfect Game recruiting rankings.
This shouldn't come as a surprise. Under Schlossnagle the Longhorns have been consistently aggressive at securing elite talent on the recruiting trail. Their 2025 class finished as the second best behind LSU, while the 2026 class currently sits atop the rankings.
Of course, there is no telling whether or not Renfro or his fellow recruits will ever actually play a game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Even if they don't, Schlossnagle's ability to secure talent will continue to see the Longhorns remain perennial contenders not only in the SEC, but to make it all the way to Omaha.