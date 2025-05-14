Ex Longhorns Star Huston Street Applauds Jonah Williams Amid Viral Controversy
In the short time he has been in the starting lineup for Jim Schlossnagle's former top-ranked Longhorns, Jonah Williams, a 17-year-old two-sport star, has drawn great praise from fans and from his head coach for his leadership, despite his youthful age.
It seems that no matter what the scoreboard reads, the baseball outfielder and also football safety is one of the first people in the dugout to really put the team on his back and try to keep their heads in the game.
And now his mature characteristics have drawn the attention of Texas Longhorns alumni, specifically former Longhorn pitcher Huston Street.
Street, a two-time MLB All-Star and the 2005 AL Rookie of the Year recently gave his props to the young athlete in an interview with Texas Sports Unfiltered, while criticizing hypocritical behavior that arises in situations Williams has faced recently.
"I don't understand people who are like 'Oh, if you're going to talk trash when you're up, you better talk trash when you're down,' and then as soon as they show a confident moment when they're down trying to fire their team up, they get on him like, 'You're down 8-1, bro, shut the heck up,' like, they're just contradicting themselves," Street said. "I, personally, loved it. I loved the moment. I stuck up for it. Like, hold on, what did he do two days later? A big bases-loaded knock? That's actual confidence. That's actual presence."
Street should know a thing or two about confidence and showing up when it matters, as the former Longhorn would go on to notch 324 saves and a career 2.95 earned run average during his 13 seasons in the MLB with the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels.
As for Jonah Williams, if you've got a former collegiate national champion praising your leadership and passion for the game at this young of an age, it should be safe to say that you're doing something right.
And if he chooses the baseball path professional, Longhorn fans can hope that the young Williams sees the same success that Street saw in the pros.